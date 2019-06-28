Rodriguez gave up a run on two hits while striking out one over an inning of relief in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez continues to pitch in long relief following a rough start to his sophomore season as a starter (5.05 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through eight starts). The 27-year-old has shown some flashes in his reduced role, but the overall results have remained mediocre (4.30 ERA, 4.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9 as a reliever). It would likely take an injury or trade for Rodriguez to find himself back in the rotation this year.