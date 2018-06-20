Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Strikes out six in win Tuesday
Rodriguez (2-1) struck out six and walked zero in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits in five innings.
All six of Rodriguez's strikeouts were swinging strikeouts, and he went on to throw 92 pitches (60 strikes) in the outing. In five appearances (four starts) Rodriguez has a 4.56 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with two quality starts and a 22:6 K:BB in 23.2 innings. He'll next face off against the Padres in a start at home.
