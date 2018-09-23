Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Strikes out two in no-decision
Rodriguez gave up four earned runs over six innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out two.
Rodriguez gave up only two runs through the first six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh when Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer. The 26-year-old has has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants over his 20 starts this season, compiling a 2.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP along with an 88:33 K:BB.
