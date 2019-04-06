Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Struggles in first inning
Rodriguez (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out five with no walks across 5.1 innings during a loss to the Rays on Friday.
The right-hander yielded all four runs in the first inning, three of which came on two home runs. Rodriguez was a good first-inning pitcher as a rookie last year, and he posted a 0.7 HR/9, so it's not likely that this will becoming a reoccurring issue. He just simply wasn't good out of the gate Friday. Rodriguez is 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 10.1 innings this season. His next start will probably come against the Padres.
