Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Struggles in no-decision
Rodriguez did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Cubs after lasting just four innings while surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
The right-hander had much to prove Wednesday and unfortunately couldn't quite get the job done during a sloppy performance against the Giants. After getting promoted from Triple-A Sacramento for a spot start against the Diamondbacks last week, Rodriguez had delivered a strong outing to earn Wednesday's second chance in the rotation. With Shaun Anderson (finger) and Johnny Cueto (elbow) returning from the injured list sometime within the next few weeks, Rodriguez suddenly finds his starting status in jeopardy with Tyler Beede and Logan Webb also vying for the spots. Through 22 appearances this season, Rodriguez owns a 5.26 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...