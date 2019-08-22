Rodriguez did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Cubs after lasting just four innings while surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.

The right-hander had much to prove Wednesday and unfortunately couldn't quite get the job done during a sloppy performance against the Giants. After getting promoted from Triple-A Sacramento for a spot start against the Diamondbacks last week, Rodriguez had delivered a strong outing to earn Wednesday's second chance in the rotation. With Shaun Anderson (finger) and Johnny Cueto (elbow) returning from the injured list sometime within the next few weeks, Rodriguez suddenly finds his starting status in jeopardy with Tyler Beede and Logan Webb also vying for the spots. Through 22 appearances this season, Rodriguez owns a 5.26 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.