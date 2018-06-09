Rodriguez (1-1) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings Saturday as he took the loss against Washington.

The Nationals got to Rodriguez quickly, pushing across one run in the first inning, followed by four more in the second. Through three starts this season, he's posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.83 WHIP while allowing a .296 batting average against.

