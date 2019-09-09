Rodriguez (5-9) took the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, pitching 4.2 innings and giving up five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four.

Rodriguez struck out the side in the first frame and appeared on track for a successful outing while not allowing a hit through 3.2 innings before surrendering a walk and a homer with two outs in the fourth to give the Dodgers the lead. He then retired two of the first three hitters to begin the fifth, but an error kept the door open for another long ball -- this one a three-run shot by Corey Seager -- and Rodriguez's day was done after issuing a walk to the following batter. The 27-year-old owns a 5.09 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 92 innings this season and will next face Miami on Friday.