Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Summoned ahead of start
Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Rodriguez will rejoin the big-league rotation Thursday after having his start with Sacramento skipped earlier this week. The 27-year-old has struggled through 64.1 major-league innings this season, posting a 5.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42:25 K:BB. Williams Jerez was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
