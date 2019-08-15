Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Rodriguez will rejoin the big-league rotation Thursday after having his start with Sacramento skipped earlier this week. The 27-year-old has struggled through 64.1 major-league innings this season, posting a 5.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42:25 K:BB. Williams Jerez was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.