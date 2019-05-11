Rodriguez (3-5) took the loss after giving up four runs (none earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Reds.

Rodriguez struggled with his control yet again, throwing just 48 of 85 pitches for strikes and walking four batters for the third consecutive outing. Those who rolled with the 26-year-old were bailed out by a Tyler Austin fielding error that kept all four of the starter's runs unearned. Even with the technically scoreless outing, Rodriguez only saw his ERA decrease to 5.05 through eight starts. Two key components of the righty's breakout rookie season were an ability to paint the corners and limit the long ball, and he has been unable to accomplish either of those goals over his last three starts (5:12 K:BB ratio and 3.5 HR/9). Rodriguez's next scheduled start would be a favorable home matchup against the Blue Jays next Wednesday, but it could be playing with fire given his recent control issues.