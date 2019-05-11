Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Takes fifth loss
Rodriguez (3-5) took the loss after giving up four runs (none earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Reds.
Rodriguez struggled with his control yet again, throwing just 48 of 85 pitches for strikes and walking four batters for the third consecutive outing. Those who rolled with the 26-year-old were bailed out by a Tyler Austin fielding error that kept all four of the starter's runs unearned. Even with the technically scoreless outing, Rodriguez only saw his ERA decrease to 5.05 through eight starts. Two key components of the righty's breakout rookie season were an ability to paint the corners and limit the long ball, and he has been unable to accomplish either of those goals over his last three starts (5:12 K:BB ratio and 3.5 HR/9). Rodriguez's next scheduled start would be a favorable home matchup against the Blue Jays next Wednesday, but it could be playing with fire given his recent control issues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...