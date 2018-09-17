Rodriguez (6-4) took the loss against the Rockies on Sunday, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three in the Giants' 3-2 defeat.

The 26-year-old continues to deal, as he ended up with yet another solid final line but got dealt an unlucky defeat after getting tagged with two unearned runs. He's been a revelation for San Francisco this season, posting a 2.30 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP through 109.1 innings. If there's any knock on his fantasy output, it would be that his 86 strikeouts aren't an eye-popping number, but it's hard to complain about any starting pitcher posting the ratios Rodriguez is during his time at the big-league level so far.