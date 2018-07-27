Rodriguez fired six innings Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in the 7-5 loss to the Brewers. He struck five and allowed a homer in the no-decision.

The 26-year-old rookie right-hander continues to impress at the MLB level for San Francisco. Rodriguez still owns a 2.75 ERA and a 47:14 K:BB alongside his 5-1 record. His only big mistake in Thursday's start was a solo blast off the bat of Christian Yelich in the sixth frame. Rodriguez will aim for his sixth win on Tuesday in San Diego.