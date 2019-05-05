Rodriguez (3-4) allowed eight runs on eight hits with one strikeout and four walks across five innings in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had many issues Saturday, but his problem keeping the ball in the park surfaced once again. He came into this start with a 1.5 HR/9, and then allowed four bombs Saturday night. Rodriguez has experienced control issues lately too, as he's walked eight batters in the last 13.2 innings. Overall, he is 3-4 with a 5.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 36 innings. His next scheduled start is Thursday at the Rockies.