Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Tough-luck loser
Rodriguez (6-3) took the loss despite holding the Braves to two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings Monday.
Despite being saddled with the loss, Rodriguez was effective against a tough Braves lineup, lowering his ERA to 2.35 in the process. The Rookie of the Year candidate fired 110 pitches, and manager Bruce Bochy said that he has "no concerns" regarding his young pitcher's career-high inning total (153.2 combined innings this year), John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. This news will come as a relief to Rodriguez's fantasy owners, as a potential shutdown appears unlikely. The 26-year-old will look to continue his impressive campaign in a home start against the Rockies on Sunday.
