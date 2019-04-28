Rodriguez (3-3) allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks in three innings, taking the loss to the Yankees on Sunday. He struck out three batters.

Rodriguez had allowed four runs in the first two innings before Gleyber Torres took him deep for a two-run blast in the third. In his three previous starts, the 26-year-old had allowed just five runs with a 15:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings. His ERA jumped to 4.35 after throwing just 47-of-81 pitches for strikes on Sunday. Rodriguez will get an easier matchup against the Reds on Saturday.