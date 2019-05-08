Holland (finger) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As anticipated, Holland has been cleared to rejoin San Francisco's rotation after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf with a bone bruise on his left index finger. Prior to landing on the IL, the southpaw compiled a 5.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB through six starts (32 innings). Williams Jerez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.