Holland allowed three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Holland managed to limit the damage in his start Sunday by allowing only one extra-base hit, but stranded four runners on base and left the game with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He has had trouble pitching deep into games this season and has gotten through six innings of work in only seven of his 17 starts. That makes him an unreliable option, though he has managed 83 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.