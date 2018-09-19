Holland allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in Tuesday's win over the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Holland got into trouble early, allowing a run in the opening frame and was later taken deep for a two-run homer in the fifth. Following a series of fourth straight quality starts, this was just the second time since May the southpaw allowed four earned runs. He'll take a solid 3.57 ERA and 9.1 K/9 into a rematch against the Padres at home Monday.