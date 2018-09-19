Giants' Derek Holland: Allows four runs vs. San Diego
Holland allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in Tuesday's win over the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.
Holland got into trouble early, allowing a run in the opening frame and was later taken deep for a two-run homer in the fifth. Following a series of fourth straight quality starts, this was just the second time since May the southpaw allowed four earned runs. He'll take a solid 3.57 ERA and 9.1 K/9 into a rematch against the Padres at home Monday.
More News
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Strikes out seven Braves•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Serviceable in six-inning no-decision•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Whiffs four in win•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Lasts 4.2 innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...