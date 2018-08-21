Giants' Derek Holland: Allows one run in no-decision
Holland allowed one run on four hits and one walk across five innings Monday in a no-decision against the Mets. He struck out five.
Holland was touched up for a run on two hits in the first inning, but he allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way. Though he could've easily pitched deeper into the game, the hosts ran up his pitch count with 21 foul balls which led to an early exit for the lefty. Holland's control improved in this outing after he'd walked multiple batters in three of his last four starts, lowering his WHIP to a manageable 1.30 on the season. He's still completed six full innings just twice in his last eight turns and will look to buck that trend this weekend against the Rangers.
