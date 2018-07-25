Giants' Derek Holland: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Giants manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Holland would start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Holland, who has made four of his last five appearances out of the bullpen after making 17 straight starts to begin the season, will re-enter the rotation in place of the injured Jeff Samardzija (shoulder). Though Samardzija was able to throw a bullpen session over the weekend, Bochy seemed to suggest the right-hander wouldn't be rushed back from the 10-day disabled list. With that in mind, Holland could be in store for multiple turns through the rotation, assuming he fares reasonably well Wednesday.
