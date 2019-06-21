Holland tossed two innings while giving up one run on three hits and a walk and striking out one in Thursday's 9-8 loss to the Dodgers.

Holland was asked to complete a couple of frames after starter Madison Bumgarner was uncharacteristically roughed up by the rival Dodgers. The swingman has ceded rotation spots to youngsters Tyler Beede and Shaun Anderson due in large part to his struggles on the mound this season (6.63 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 1.9 K/BB over 54.1 innings). It didn't help that Holland openly spoke out against management about his trip to the injured list earlier this year, but it would become more of a story if he was actually pitching well enough to warrant a rotation gig. It looks like the 32-year-old will be banished to the bullpen until his performance improves.