Giants' Derek Holland: Defaulted to rotation
Holland is expected to begin the year in the Giants' rotation following the injuries to Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) this spring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
In just under a week, Holland went from competing for a long relief role to an all-but-assured spot in the Giants' starting rotation. The 31-year-old was ineffective in 26 starts with the White Sox last season, posting an ugly 6.20 ERA compounded by a 1.4 K/BB ratio. The veteran southpaw has posted 18 strikeouts over 15 innings this spring (two starts), so there could be some deep-league appeal as a low-end strikeout option if Holland's favorable home venue results in an improvement in the ERA department to begin the year.
