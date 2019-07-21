Giants' Derek Holland: Designated for assignment
Holland was designated for assignment Sunday.
Holland had actually pitched farily well of late for the club, turning in nine scoreless efforts in his last 11 appearances. However, he was hit hard Saturday, allowing four earned runs on two home runs.
