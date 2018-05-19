Holland (2-5) got the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Giants fell 6-1.

Holland didn't light it up but also didn't pitch badly against Colorado, missing a quality start by one run. He was afforded hardly any run support by his offense so he ended up missing out on a chance to grab his third victory of the year. This start was sort of Holland's season in a microcosm, as his 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB through 47.1 innings are all fairly respectable, but also not the type of numbers that would make a gigantic fantasy impact if he were to continue on this pace over the course of an entire season.