Giants' Derek Holland: Falls to 2-5
Holland (2-5) got the loss against the Rockies on Friday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Giants fell 6-1.
Holland didn't light it up but also didn't pitch badly against Colorado, missing a quality start by one run. He was afforded hardly any run support by his offense so he ended up missing out on a chance to grab his third victory of the year. This start was sort of Holland's season in a microcosm, as his 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 42:20 K:BB through 47.1 innings are all fairly respectable, but also not the type of numbers that would make a gigantic fantasy impact if he were to continue on this pace over the course of an entire season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart