Giants' Derek Holland: Falls to 4-7
Holland (4-7) got the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking two in an eventual 3-2 defeat for the Giants.
Holland pitched well in this contest, but he ended up getting out-dueled by Ross Stripling and picking up his seventh loss of the season. Holland has been looking better of late following an inconsistent start to the season, as this effort left him with four earned runs and a respectable 16:5 K:BB over his last 14 innings. All told, however, he's still not having a great season, as his ERA is still at 4.48, and his fantasy upside has been further capped by his struggles with efficiency and his lack of big strikeout numbers.
