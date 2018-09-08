Giants' Derek Holland: Fans eight in no-decision
Holland didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over six innings while striking out eight.
It was the southpaw's third straight quality start, although Holland's 15:11 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that stretch indicates just how fragile his current run of success has been. He'll carry a 3.54 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Braves.
