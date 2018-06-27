Holland didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Rockies, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings.

The only mark on Holland's ledger was an Ian Desmond solo home run in the second inning, but he otherwise stifled the Colorado bats the rest of the night. The eight strikeouts matched a season high, and the 6.2 innings marked the deepest he's worked in a game all season. The lefty wraps up June with a 2.70 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 26.2 innings in five starts in the month. He'll take a 4.24 ERA into Sunday's start in Arizona.