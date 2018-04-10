Holland (0-2) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters through six innings during Monday's 2-1 loss to Arizona.

While the veteran lefty has lost his first two outings of the season, he's posted serviceable fantasy numbers with 12 strikeouts a 0.82 WHIP and five earned runs allowed through 11 innings. Holland is coming off a disastrous 2017 campaign with a 6.20 ERA and 6.49 FIP, but relocating to the National League should help him rebound to a degree. AT&T Park has also historically been a pitcher-friendly venue, and the Giants probably aren't going to be the lowest scoring team in the league all season. Still, Holland is far from a reliable asset in most mixed settings. He projects to face the Padres at Petco Park in his next start.