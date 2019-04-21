Holland (1-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out seven in a 3-1 loss to the Pirates.

The game was called after five full innings due to rain, preventing the Giants from getting a chance to rally and take Holland off the hook for the loss. The southpaw threw 50 of 78 pitches for strikes but served up two homers, and Holland's been taken deep at least once in every start so far this season. He'll take a 4.33 ERA and 34:13 K:BB through 27 innings into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Yankees.