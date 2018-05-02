Holland (1-3) got the win over the Padres on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

The left-hander threw 52 of 87 pitches for strikes, but he failed to pitch into the sixth inning for the fourth time in six outings, which likely goes a long way towards explaining why Holland's had trouble getting into the win column. He'll look to keep his momentum going in Tuesday's road start against the Phillies.

