Giants' Derek Holland: Gets no-decision against Dodgers
Holland got a no-decision in the Giants' 6-4 victory over the Dodgers on Friday, giving up four earned runs on four hits over 3.1 innings, striking out three and walking four.
Holland got off to a good start to the season but he's now labored for three straight outings and sports a 5.76 ERA through 25 innings. His 1.24 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB are still respectable, though, and opponents are hitting just .220 off him, so there's reason to hope that he can start to hack away at that ERA. He'll get a chance to do so in his next start that affords him a solid matchup against San Diego on Wednesday.
