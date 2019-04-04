Holland gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven through five innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The good news is Holland gathered 22 called strikes on his way to a seven-strikeout performance. On the other hand, he constantly put himself in bad situations with four walks. The 32-year-old has a disappointing 5.00 ERA and a 6 BB/9 through two starts. Holland will look to keep the walks down in his next start Tuesday against the Padres.