Giants' Derek Holland: Lands on IL
Holland was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left index finger bone bruise, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's unclear when Holland suffered the injury, but it could help explain the southpaw's poor performance his last time out (six earned runs on six hits and three walks across five innings against the Yankees on Saturday). The move is retroactive to Sunday, making Holland eligible to return May 8, should he prove ready. Ty Blach was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move and is a candidate to replace Holland in the rotation for the time being.
