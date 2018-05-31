Holland (3-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks through five innings and didn't strike out a batter but still managed to come away with the win Wednesday against Colorado.

Things could have been much worse for Holland, who calmed down after allowing a three-run home run to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. Still, Holland wasn't missing bats at all, as he induced just two swinging strikes in 76 pitches and failed to strike out a batter for the first time all season. Holland has been able to eat innings for the Giants, as he has lasted at least five innings in every start this May, but with a 4.94 ERA and a mediocre 48:24 K:BB over 58.1 innings of work, Holland's fantasy relevance is minimal. His next turn comes Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.