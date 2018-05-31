Giants' Derek Holland: Lands third win despite no strikeouts
Holland (3-6) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks through five innings and didn't strike out a batter but still managed to come away with the win Wednesday against Colorado.
Things could have been much worse for Holland, who calmed down after allowing a three-run home run to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. Still, Holland wasn't missing bats at all, as he induced just two swinging strikes in 76 pitches and failed to strike out a batter for the first time all season. Holland has been able to eat innings for the Giants, as he has lasted at least five innings in every start this May, but with a 4.94 ERA and a mediocre 48:24 K:BB over 58.1 innings of work, Holland's fantasy relevance is minimal. His next turn comes Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart