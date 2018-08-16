Holland didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, pitching 4.2 shutout innings with seven strikeouts against six hits and four walks.

Holland pitched well for the most part -- two of the four walks were intentional -- but he racked up a high pitch count, needing 93 pitches (55 strikes) without getting out of the fifth. The lefty hasn't been working deep into games with much regularity, but Wednesday's outing was the sixth time in his last seven starts allowing two or fewer runs. On the year Holland has a respectable 3.83 ERA and 9.2 K/9, heading into Monday's start against the Mets.