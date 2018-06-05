Holland allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts but was pulled for a pinch-hitter after just four innings of work in a no-decision Monday against Arizona.

The pinch-hit decision paid off for the Giants, as Alen Hanson launched a two-run double off Zack Godley as part of a seven-run fourth inning that put San Francisco up for good. Holland was far from sharp despite his five strikeouts, as he was touched up for a pair of doubles and needed 82 pitches just to get 12 outs. Holland has just one quality start in his past four outings and has now failed to complete the fifth inning three times this season. He'll look to get things moving in the right direction Sunday against the Nationals.