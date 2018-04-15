Giants' Derek Holland: Lasts just 4.2 innings
Holland allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.
Holland allowed two of his three earned runs in the first inning of Saturday's game, but then settled in to put up three scoreless frames. He was ultimately yanked in the fifth inning after allowing his third earned run and then loading the bases. The home run he surrendered was his first of the season, a far cry from the 2.09 HR/9 he allowed last season. His flyball rate is exceptionally high, so he may not be able to limit home runs much longer, but he has enjoyed a surprisingly positive start to the season.
More News
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Fans eight in tough-luck loss•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Now scheduled to start Monday•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Set to start Saturday•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Scheduled start postponed•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Takes loss in 2018 debut•
-
Giants' Derek Holland: Officially added to roster•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...