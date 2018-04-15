Holland allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four across 4.2 innings Saturday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Holland allowed two of his three earned runs in the first inning of Saturday's game, but then settled in to put up three scoreless frames. He was ultimately yanked in the fifth inning after allowing his third earned run and then loading the bases. The home run he surrendered was his first of the season, a far cry from the 2.09 HR/9 he allowed last season. His flyball rate is exceptionally high, so he may not be able to limit home runs much longer, but he has enjoyed a surprisingly positive start to the season.