Holland will likely start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He was listed as a starter, not a reliever, on Tuesday's lineup card, hence the speculation that he will return to the rotation Wednesday. Chris Stratton, who is at Triple-A, was the other top candidate to make that start. Holland recorded two outs on July 21 and pitched two innings on July 14, which are his last two outings, so he may not be able to go particularly deep if he does take the ball Wednesday.