Holland threw 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, yielding two earned runs on three hits in San Francisco's 3-2 victory. He struck out six and walked two.

Holland has been in a nice groove of late, as he's now thrown at least five innings and given up two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts, bringing his ERA to a respectable 3.88 and his WHIP to 1.25 over 118.1 innings. He also has a solid 120:43 K:BB, and Holland's spot in the Giants' rotation figures to be secure with Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija both out with injuries. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Pirates on Saturday.