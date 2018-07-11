Holland (6-8) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight without a walk over 6.1 innings against the Cubs.

Though Johnny Cueto was lined up to start this one until a late change earlier in the day, Holland adjusted quickly and fired a dominant outing. He threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 23 batters he faced and induced 18 swinging strikes in all to match a season-high eight strikeouts, but was dealt with a tough-luck loss with the San Francisco offense unable to muster any run support. It was the lefty's first start since being shifted to the bullpen at the beginning of the month, but he's now tallied a quality start in three of his last four starts overall. Tuesday's showing could earn him another turn through the rotation, but it's also possible Holland slides back into a bullpen role following the spot start.