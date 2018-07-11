Giants' Derek Holland: Looks sharp in loss
Holland (6-8) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight without a walk over 6.1 innings against the Cubs.
Though Johnny Cueto was lined up to start this one until a late change earlier in the day, Holland adjusted quickly and fired a dominant outing. He threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 23 batters he faced and induced 18 swinging strikes in all to match a season-high eight strikeouts, but was dealt with a tough-luck loss with the San Francisco offense unable to muster any run support. It was the lefty's first start since being shifted to the bullpen at the beginning of the month, but he's now tallied a quality start in three of his last four starts overall. Tuesday's showing could earn him another turn through the rotation, but it's also possible Holland slides back into a bullpen role following the spot start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....