Manager Bruce Bochy announced that Holland will now start Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Holland was initially tabbed to slide back a day following Friday's postponement, but the team's skipper changed his mind shortly after announcing his initial plans. This is less than ideal for Holland, as he's now taken out of a two-start week this week and will instead face the righty-heavy lineup of the Diamondbacks. The southpaw is in line to face Zack Godley on Monday.