Giants' Derek Holland: Now scheduled to start Monday
Manager Bruce Bochy announced that Holland will now start Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Holland was initially tabbed to slide back a day following Friday's postponement, but the team's skipper changed his mind shortly after announcing his initial plans. This is less than ideal for Holland, as he's now taken out of a two-start week this week and will instead face the righty-heavy lineup of the Diamondbacks. The southpaw is in line to face Zack Godley on Monday.
