Giants' Derek Holland: Officially added to roster
The Giants selected Holland's contract from Double-A Richmond on Monday, MLB.com reports.
The move was merely a formality, as it was apparent Holland, a non-roster invitee, had cracked the Opening Day rotation with Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) slated to begin the campaign on the disabled list. Both pitchers appear on track to miss most, if not all, of the season's first month, so Holland should get at least a few turns through the rotation to prove to the Giants that he's worth keeping around once Samardzija and Bumgarner are back in the fold. The 31-year-old is coming off a dismal season with the White Sox that culminated in his release last September, but he looked fairly solid in spring training, posting a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 frames across six Cactus League outings.
More News
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...