The Giants selected Holland's contract from Double-A Richmond on Monday, MLB.com reports.

The move was merely a formality, as it was apparent Holland, a non-roster invitee, had cracked the Opening Day rotation with Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) slated to begin the campaign on the disabled list. Both pitchers appear on track to miss most, if not all, of the season's first month, so Holland should get at least a few turns through the rotation to prove to the Giants that he's worth keeping around once Samardzija and Bumgarner are back in the fold. The 31-year-old is coming off a dismal season with the White Sox that culminated in his release last September, but he looked fairly solid in spring training, posting a 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 frames across six Cactus League outings.