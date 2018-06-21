Holland (5-7) got the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings against the Marlins.

Holland allowed just one run over the first six frames, but he allowed a double and a single to leadoff the seventh inning and saw both come around to score after he exited. The quality start was his first in the last five outings, and the seven strikeouts were his most since fanning eight on April 9. The 31-year-old is sporting an 8.2 K/9 mark that would be his best since his abbreviated 2010 campaign and a 4.48 ERA. Next up is a home start against the Rockies on Tuesday.