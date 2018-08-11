Giants' Derek Holland: Picks up win in shaky outing
Holland (6-8) got the win against the Pirates on Friday, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits over 6.1 innings, striking out five and walking one in the Giants' eventual 13-10 victory.
Holland yielded double-digit hits in this outing - usually not a recipe for success - but he was able to salvage a victory as he limited the damage to four earned runs and was provided plenty of run support by his offense. He's been serviceable if unspectacular for the Giants this season, as he's now sporting a 3.97 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP through 124.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound against the Dodgers next Friday.
