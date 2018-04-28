Holland gave up four earned runs on four hits over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday. He struck out three and walked four.

Holland got off to a good start to the season, but he's now labored for three straight outings and sports a 5.76 ERA through 25 innings. His 1.24 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB are still respectable, though, and opponents are hitting just .220 off him, so there's reason to hope that he can start to hack away at that ERA. He'll get a chance to do so in his next start against San Diego on Wednesday.