Giants' Derek Holland: Returns to San Francisco
Holland signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Giants on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The deal includes a club option.
Holland will return to San Francisco after posting a respectable 3.57 ERA, 8.9 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9 across 171.1 innings (30 starts, six relief appearances) with the Giants in 2018. The southpaw should have the inside track at a back-end rotation spot, and returning to pitcher-friendly AT&T Park (now Oracle Park) should help him repeat some of his 2018 success.
