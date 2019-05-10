Holland allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Holland struggled from the beginning, allowing back-to-back home runs in the first inning prior to allowing another longball in the second frame. He got two outs in the third inning after allowing a leadoff walk, though he was pulled with two outs and a runner on third base. Even without holding this start against him given that it came at Coors Field, Holland has been poor this season, lasting more than five innings in only two of his seven starts. He'll look to get his season on track in his next start, likely to come Thursday against Toronto.