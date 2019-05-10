Giants' Derek Holland: Roughed up at Coors
Holland allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
Holland struggled from the beginning, allowing back-to-back home runs in the first inning prior to allowing another longball in the second frame. He got two outs in the third inning after allowing a leadoff walk, though he was pulled with two outs and a runner on third base. Even without holding this start against him given that it came at Coors Field, Holland has been poor this season, lasting more than five innings in only two of his seven starts. He'll look to get his season on track in his next start, likely to come Thursday against Toronto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...