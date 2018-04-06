Giants' Derek Holland: Scheduled start postponed
Holland will not start Friday against the Dodgers as the game has been rained out, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.
It's unknown whether the Giants will push all their starters back one day or if Holland will simply be skipped. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get skipped, as he's recorded an ERA north of 4.90 in each of the past three years and is only in the rotation due to injuries to Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral). If he's initially skipped, he's likely to be called upon soon, as the Giants have games on each of the next nine days so will definitely need five starters.
