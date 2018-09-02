Holland threw six innings of one-run ball Saturday, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three, but he didn't factor into the decision during the Giants' loss in to the Mets in 11 innings.

Holland dueled with fellow southpaw Steven Matz, but neither was handed a decision as this one needed extra baseball. The Giants have to be pleased with Holland has offered this season. Often regarded as an innings-eater, this might be a renewed breakout campaign: 3.56 ERA, 8.8 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9 in 26 starts (146.2 innings) including Saturday's useful outing. He'll face a stiffer test in his next assignment, though, when he heads to Milwaukee on Friday.