Holland will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

With Friday's game postponed due to rain, Holland will simply bump his start back a day to adjust. He'll take on Rich Hill in Saturday's tilt, looking to improve upon his 5.40 ERA in his second straight start against the defending NL champs.

