Giants' Derek Holland: Set to start Saturday
Holland will start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
With Friday's game postponed due to rain, Holland will simply bump his start back a day to adjust. He'll take on Rich Hill in Saturday's tilt, looking to improve upon his 5.40 ERA in his second straight start against the defending NL champs.
