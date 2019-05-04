Holland (finger) is scheduled to be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday at Colorado, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Holland landed on the injured list at the start of the week with a bone bruise on his left index finger, but is set to return after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. The 32-year-old completed a three-inning simulated game Friday and apparently won't require a minor-league rehab stint. Holland has a 5.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB over 32 innings through his first six starts this year, and has a tall task at hitter-friendly Coors Field in his return.